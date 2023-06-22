Florida-Deputy-Storm-Drain

This image provided by Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. shows police bodycam footage of a motorist being sucked into a flooded storm drain during a torrential downpour on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Escambia County, Fla. Deputy William Hollingsworth and a motorist were sucked into a flooded storm drain during a torrential downpour, then dragged under water for around 30 seconds before emerging — soaked but unharmed — on the other side of a highway.

 ESCAMBIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE via AP

PENSACOLA (AP) — A Florida sheriff’s deputy and a motorist are lucky to be alive after they were sucked into a flooded storm drain during a torrential downpour, then dragged underwater for around 30 seconds before emerging — soaked but unharmed — on the other side of a highway.

Deputy William Hollingsworth was helping stranded drivers amid the rapidly rising water early Friday when he saw the motorist disappear beneath the surface. Hollingsworth “rushed to his aid without regard to his own safety,” Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons told reporters.

