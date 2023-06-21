School Shooting Florida Deputy

Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas Security Specialist Kelvin Greenleaf testifies during the trial of former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School School Resource Officer Scot Peterson at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. Broward County prosecutors charged Peterson, a former Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy, with criminal charges for failing to enter the 1200 Building at the school and confront the shooter as he perpetuated the Valentine’s Day 2018 Massacre that left 17 dead and 17 injured.

 AMY BETH BENNETT/SOUTH FLORIDA SUN-SENTINEL via AP, POOL

FORT LAUDERDALE (AP) — The face of a former Florida sheriff’s deputy went “blank” as shots rang out from a Parkland high school building five years ago and he did not appear to grasp that a gunman was inside killing 17 people, a former security supervisor testified during the deputy’s trial Tuesday.

Kelvin Greenleaf, testifying for the prosecution, said he was unarmed and standing next to Broward County Deputy Scot Peterson about 10 yards (9 meters) from the three-story 1200 building at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. They had just ridden together to the area in a golf cart after hearing the first shots.

