Detective Arrested-Florida

This photo provided by Broward Sheriff’s Office shows Demetrious Campbell.

 BROWARD SHERIFF’S OFFICE via AP

FORT LAUDERDALE (AP) — A detective who has been with a South Florida sheriff’s agency for nearly 21 years is accused of falsifying information in multiple cases and of threatening one victim with deportation.

Detective Demetrious Campbell, 48, was arrested Tuesday on nine counts of official misconduct and one count of extortion, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. He was suspended without pay and remained in the Broward County Jail on Wednesday morning.

Recommended for you