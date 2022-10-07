Amusement Ride Death

Family and supporters of Tyre Sampson march and hold signs outside the Orlando Free Fall drop tower ride at ICON Park in Orlando on March 29, 2022. A towering amusement ride in central Florida’s tourism district where Tyre, 14, died when he fell to his death will be taken down because of the accident, the owner said Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022.

 STEPHEN M. DOWELL/ORLANDO SENTINEL via AP, FILE

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A towering amusement ride in central Florida’s tourism district where a Missouri teen fell to his death will be taken down because of the accident, the owner said Thursday.

The decision to remove the more than 400-foot (122-meter) ride which opened last December in Orlando’s International Drive district was directly linked to the death of 14-year-old Tyre Sampson last March, the owner, Orlando Slingshot, said in a statement.

