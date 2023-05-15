TALLAHASSEE — Siding with arguments by Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody, a federal judge late Thursday issued a temporary restraining order against a new Biden administration policy that would lead to large numbers of migrants being released into the United States. However, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Friday said the Biden administration will fight the judge’s ruling.
Moody’s office sought the temporary restraining order Thursday, after filing a lawsuit to challenge the policy Wednesday. The Biden administration issued the policy as a public-health order — known as a Title 42 order — was scheduled to expire at 11:59 p.m. Thursday, leading to a surge of migrants coming into the country.
In his ruling, Pensacola-based U.S. District Judge T. Kent Wetherell wrote that the “challenged policy appears to be materially indistinguishable” from an earlier Biden administration policy that he ruled in March violated federal law. The earlier policy was known as “Parole Plus Alternatives to Detention,” or “Parole+ATD.”
“One of the fundamental flaws with the Parole+ATD policy is that it did not contemplate that the alien would be returned to custody once the purposes of parole had been served, as required by the plain language of (a section of federal law),” Wetherell wrote Thursday. “The same appears to be true of the challenged (new) policy, which is primarily intended to relieve overcrowding at border patrol facilities by more quickly releasing aliens into the country for further processing when (or if) they report to an ICE facility. The policy does not contemplate that the alien would be taken into custody at the ICE facility and, as was the case with the Parole+ATD policy, aliens released under the challenged policy would not have an immigration ‘case’ that can ‘continue to be dealt with’ after the purposes of the parole have been served.”
Wetherell wrote that the temporary restraining order would last for 14 days and scheduled a May 19 hearing on a state request for a preliminary injunction against the new policy, which the federal government has called “parole with conditions.”
“The claims that CBP (U.S. Customs and Border Protection) is allowing or encouraging mass release of migrants … is just categorically false,” Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing. “That is not what’s occurring. That is not what’s happening. And it is a harmful ruling, and the Department of Justice is going to fight it. That’s what we’re going to see. And we’re going to continue to use every tool that we have to make sure that we are dealing with this issue in a humane and orderly way.”
Wetherell’s ruling added another element of uncertainty into a chaotic immigration situation as the Title 42 order expired Thursday night. That order, which stemmed from the COVID-19 pandemic, provided a way to help expel migrants. The expiration coincided with the end of a broader federal public-health emergency for COVID-19.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a Twitter post that it would comply with Wetherell’s ruling and is “assessing next steps.”
“This is a harmful ruling that will result in unsafe overcrowding at CBP (Customs and Border Protection) facilities and undercut our ability to efficiently process and remove migrants, and risks creating dangerous conditions for border patrol agents and migrants,” the agency said. “The fact remains that when overcrowding has occurred in Border Patrol facilities, Republican and Democratic administrations alike have used this parole authority to protect the safety and security of migrants and the workforce.”
Moody and Gov. Ron DeSantis have long criticized federal immigration policies, with the state filing a lawsuit in September 2021 alleging that the Biden administration violated immigration laws through “catch-and-release” policies that led to people being released from detention after crossing the U.S. border. The state has contended, in part, that undocumented immigrants move to Florida, creating costs for such things as the education, health-care and prison systems.