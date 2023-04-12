Baby Boxes Florida

Safe Haven Baby Boxes Founder Monica Kelsey speaks at a news conference at a Bowling Green Fire Department station, Feb. 10, 2023, in Bowling Green, Ky.

 GRACE RAMEY/DAILY NEWS via AP, FILE

FORT LAUDERDALE (AP) — Safe Haven Baby Boxes and A Safe Haven for Newborns are two charities with similar names and the same goal: providing distressed mothers with a safe place to surrender their unwanted newborns instead of dumping them in trash cans or along roadsides.

But a fight between the two is brewing in the Florida Senate. An existing state law, supported and promoted by the Miami-based A Safe Haven, allows parents to surrender newborns to firefighters and hospital workers without giving their names. A new bill, supported by the Indiana-based Safe Haven Baby Boxes, would give fire stations and hospitals the option to install the group’s ventilated and climate-controlled boxes, where parents could drop off their babies without interacting with fire or hospital employees.

Recommended for you