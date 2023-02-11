Florida Legislature

Sen. Blaise Ingoglia, R-Spring Hill discusses his Senate Bill 6B: Transportation of Inspected Unauthorized Aliens in the Fiscal Policy Committee meeting Tuesday, Feb. 7 at the Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla. Florida legislators are meeting in a two-week special session to take up a list of issues proposed by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will soon take control of Walt Disney World’s self-governing district after Senate Republicans approved a bill Friday punishing the company over its opposition to the law critics call “Don’t Say Gay.”

The legislation, which now awaits the governor’s signature, would require DeSantis to appoint a five-member board to oversee the government services it provides in the company’s sprawling properties in Florida.

