Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis talks to the media at a conference titled “Celebrate the Faces of Israel” at Jerusalem’s Museum of Tolerance, Thursday, April 27, 2023.

 MAYA ALLERUZZO/AP PHOTO

JERUSALEM (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday shrugged off Disney’s lawsuit against him as politically motivated, and that it was time for the iconic company to stop enjoying favorable treatment in his state.

Disney sued DeSantis on Wednesday over the Republican’s appointment of a board of supervisors in its self-governed theme park district, alleging the governor waged a “targeted campaign of government retaliation” after the company opposed a law critics call, “Don’t Say Gay.”

