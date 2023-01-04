APTOPIX DeSantis Inauguration

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, second from left, waves as he arrives with his wife Casey, right, and their children Mason, Madison, and Mamie during his inauguration ceremony outside the Old Capitol Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla.

 LYNNE SLADKY/AP PHOTO

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis sounded much like a 2024 presidential candidate as he was sworn in to a second term Tuesday, addressing national issues like immigration and inflation as much as highlighting his own plans for the state.

DeSantis turned to the message that helped him win reelection by a landslide and build a national image as a conservative, blasting “woke” ideology, repeatedly calling Florida a leader for freedom and setting the stage for a potential run for the White House.

