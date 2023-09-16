TALLAHASSEE — With top Florida lawmakers signaling that health-care issues could be a priority during next year’s legislative session, a report released Thursday showed that Florida saw improvement in 2022 in people having health insurance — but still trailed most of the country.

The U.S. Census Bureau report estimated that 11.2% of Floridians were uninsured in 2022, down from 12.1% in 2021. The rates reflected insurance provided in employer-based plans and purchased privately, along with coverage through government programs such as Medicaid and Medicare.

Recommended for you