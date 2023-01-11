There are over 2,200 patrol officers in the Florida State Highway Patrol. There are also 150 Auxiliary trooper members who serve as volunteers. Two of them live in Highlands County and one, Montie Dowling, resides in Lake Placid.
Dowling volunteers in excess of 80 hours a month volunteering for needed patrol work. He regularly works security on the field for the Tampa Bay Buccaneer and University of South Florida football games at Raymond James Stadium. His other duties include, patrol Florida highways assisting motorists, backing up the law enforcement officers, called out for hurricane and tornadoes, serves as a veteran funeral escort, parades, as well as assisting in parking at many Orlando parks.
Auxiliary members have their own patrol cars but are not allowed to pull over speeders unless there is a critical accident needing immediate attention. However, drivers normally slow down when an auxiliary patrol car is in the area, as their presence indirectly offers a positive highway safety service.
Dowling said, “All of us Auxiliary volunteers wear the full Highway Patrol Officer uniform and carry a weapon just as the paid patrolmen and women do. We go through the exact same training, including taser, pistol and shotguns, defensive tactics, first aid and CPR. I take many online courses, too. We are not paid personally but our auxiliary receives the payment that is used for a multitude of projects to aide the Florida Highway Patrol.”
As a retired officer in the U.S. Navy, Dowling, aged 79, has been an Auxiliary volunteer for 15 years. And as a member of the Volunteer Law Enforcement Officers Alliance, he continues training. The Alliance annually sponsors updated training at locations around the world. Past meetings have been in Dallas, Phoenix, Orlando and Tampa. This year 75 members met in England for an international conference, shared insights with other officers and received state-of-the-art education in police work.
Besides serving the Florida Highway Patrol, Dowling also spends his retirement busy volunteering at his church, the First Presbyterian Church of Lake Placid, Little Lambs Prison Ministry, Cornerstone Hospice and Meals On Wheels.
Dowling still finds time to enjoy his passion for tennis. You’ll find him most Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday mornings playing at the Lake Placid tennis courts adjacent to the elementary, middle and high school. He and his friends then rarely miss enjoying an after tennis treat at Dunkin’ Donut.
Dowling is devoted to his two daughters, seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren who reside in Orlando and suburban Atlanta. For the last five summers, he has enjoyed spending a week with friends on one of Northern Wisconsin’s gorgeous lakes.
He was born and grew up on a farm in rural Montgomery, Alabama, attending Huntington College. He served in the Navy from 1966-1972 stationed in Morocco, Norfolk, DC, Tampa, and Jacksonville. He has lived in Lake Placid for past 19 years.
In 2022 he drove his patrol car about 20,000 miles playing a positive role in helping to make Florida residents, tourists and snowbirds safe. He has helped extract folks from their vehicles at major wrecks, aided stranded motorists and just stopped to help change a tire.
When asked about negative experiences, he said, “I can’t think of any” adding that often when in uniform and taking a lunch break, “someone usually offers to pay for my meal giving me the satisfaction that my work is appreciated.” Dowling is in great shape at 79 years old. His acquaintances and close friends are in awe of his 20-year-old mind, heart and his lifetime concern for others.