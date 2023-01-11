There are over 2,200 patrol officers in the Florida State Highway Patrol. There are also 150 Auxiliary trooper members who serve as volunteers. Two of them live in Highlands County and one, Montie Dowling, resides in Lake Placid.

Dowling volunteers in excess of 80 hours a month volunteering for needed patrol work. He regularly works security on the field for the Tampa Bay Buccaneer and University of South Florida football games at Raymond James Stadium. His other duties include, patrol Florida highways assisting motorists, backing up the law enforcement officers, called out for hurricane and tornadoes, serves as a veteran funeral escort, parades, as well as assisting in parking at many Orlando parks.

