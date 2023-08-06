FHP Recruit Class

Florida Highway Patrol Academy Basic Recruit Class 151

 COURTESY/FLORIDA HIGHWAY PATROL

TALLAHASSEE — Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) graduated 72 troopers Friday from the 151st Basic Recruit Class.

Graduates completed 29 weeks of training, equivalent to 770 hours, beginning Jan. 16 and ending Aug. 4. Training included high liability classes, defensive tactics, firearms, vehicle operations, and first aid.

