CORRECTION Malaria Florida

In this photo provided by Sarah Brice, local resident Tom Lyons describes his concerns about the recent Malaria infections in his area, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Terra Ceia, Fla. The Florida Department of Health issued a statewide mosquito-borne illness advisory on Monday, June 26, 2023, after four locally contracted cases of malaria were reported along the Gulf Coast south of Tampa.

 SARAH BRICE via AP

TERRA CEIA ISLAND (AP) — The Florida Department of Health has issued a statewide mosquito-borne illness advisory after four locally contracted cases of malaria were reported along the Gulf Coast south of Tampa.

On Monday, a health alert issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also noted that another case has been detected in Texas, marking the first time there has been a local spread of malaria in the United States in 20 years.

