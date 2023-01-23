TALLAHASSEE — Florida’s unemployment rate dipped to 2.5% in December as businesses continue to struggle to fill positions.

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity released a report Friday that showed the December rate down from 2.6% in November and from 3.5% in December 2021. About 271,000 Floridians qualified as unemployed last month from a workforce of 10.76 million.

