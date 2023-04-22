TALLAHASSEE — Florida’s unemployment rate remained at 2.6% in March, as service-related jobs continued to lead in new hiring and construction jobs fell for a third consecutive month.

The state Department of Economic Opportunity on Friday reported an estimated 283,000 Floridians were out of work in mid-March, 1,000 fewer than in February and 49,000 less than in March 2022.

