Venice, FL (34285)

Today

Mostly sunny skies this morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing during the afternoon. High 86F. SE winds shifting to W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 73F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.