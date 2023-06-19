TALLAHASSEE — Florida’s unemployment rate remained at a near-historic low of 2.6% in May and has been unchanged since January, according to a report released Friday by the state Department of Economic Opportunity.

The May rate represented an estimated 287,000 Floridians qualified as unemployed in mid-May from a labor force of 10.998 million. It was down from 2.9% a year earlier and was below the national rate last month of 3.7%.

Recommended for you