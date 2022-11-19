TALLAHASSEE — Florida saw an uptick in its unemployment rate in October after deadly Hurricane Ian swept through Southwest Florida, while the labor force continues to grow, according to numbers released Friday.

The state Department of Economic Opportunity said the unemployment rate was 2.7% in October, up from a historic low of 2.5% in September. The report estimated that 285,000 Floridians qualified as unemployed in October, an increase of 19,000 from September. The civilian labor force grew for the 10th consecutive month and was at 10.75 million.

