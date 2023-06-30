The Florida Kratom Consumer Protection Act passed the legislature unanimously and goes into effect July 1, 2023.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office reminds residents this new law makes it illegal to “sell, deliver, barter, furnish, or give, directly or indirectly, any kratom product to a person under 21 years of age.” The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Service is creating new regulations for business who sell kratom, one of which will require customers to present their identification for age verification, much like is already in place for alcohol and tobacco sales, before purchasing kratom.

