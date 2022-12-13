Hurricane Ian Special Session

Members of the Florida House of Representatives work during a legislative session at the Florida State Capitol, March 8, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. Florida lawmakers are scheduled to meet Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, to consider ways to shore up the state’s struggling home insurance market in the year’s second special session devoted to the topic.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida lawmakers on Monday began considering ways to shore up the state’s struggling home insurance marke t in the year’s second special session devoted to the topic.

Lawmakers are considering legislation to help keep private insurers solvent by creating a $1 billion reinsurance fund, reducing litigation costs and compelling some customers to leave the state-created insurer of last resort and rejoin the private market. It also would force insurers to respond to claims more promptly and boost state oversight of insurers’ conduct following hurricanes.

