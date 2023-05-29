Canada US Border Deaths

STEVE SHAND

 GRAND FORKS COUNTY CORRECTIONAL CENTER via AP

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A Florida man charged with human smuggling after four migrants were found dead last year near the Canadian border has pleaded not guilty to the federal charges.

Court records show that Steve Shand, of Deltona, entered the plea Friday in a hearing for his arraignment held via video conference.

