Florida Execution

Debbi Johnson, whose older sister was raped and fatally stabbed in 1984, speaks to reporters after the execution of the sister’s killer. Duane Owen died by lethal injection Thursday evening, at Florida State Prison in Raiford, Fla.

 BRENDAN FARRINGTON/AP PHOTO

STARKE (AP) — A Florida man was executed Thursday for killing a 14-year-old babysitter and a 38-year-old mother of two in separate attacks months apart in 1984 while children were sleeping in the homes he targeted.

Duane Owen was pronounced dead at 6:14 p.m. after a lethal injection at Florida State Prison, according to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office. One of Florida’s longest-held death row inmates, Owen was 23 at the time of the attacks and 62 when he was executed.

Recommended for you