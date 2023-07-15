TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man accused in 2020 of plotting terror attacks in the U.S. and acquiring an arsenal of weapons was sentenced Thursday to 18 years in federal prison.

Mohammed Al-Azhari, a 26-year-old U.S. citizen, was sentenced in Tampa federal court, according to court records. He pleaded guilty in February to attempting to provide material support to the Islamic State extremist group.

