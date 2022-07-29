TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man suspected of inhaling nitrous oxide from a whipped cream dispenser before causing a fatal crash has pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide.

Tucker Hoopengarner, 29, also admitted Wednesday to a charge of unlawful distribution of nitrous oxide, the Tampa Bay Times reported. The July 1, 2020, crash killed Jill Lawniczak, 53.

