Radioactive Material Roads Study

This aerial photo taken from an airplane shows a reservoir near the old Piney Point phosphate mine on April 3, 2021, in Bradenton, Fla. Florida may begin to study whether a radioactive waste byproduct of fertilizer production, phosphogypsum, can be used to help build roads, under a bill passed by the state Legislature in May 2023.

 TIFFANY TOMPKINS/THE BRADENTON HERALD via AP, FILE

TALLAHASSEE (AP) — Florida may study whether a radioactive waste byproduct of fertilizer production can be used to help build roads under a bill passed by the Legislature.

The proposal, which awaits a signature from Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, would task the state with conducting a study about the use of phosphogypsum in road construction aggregate materials.

