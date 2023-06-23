Higher Speed Train Florida

A sign post is seen in front of a Brightline rail car to celebrate the completion of the construction of the Brightline high speed rail on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. The rail system now connects Miami to Orlando.

 JOHN RAOUX/AP PHOTO

The last segment of a higher-speed rail line stretching from South Florida to the central part of the state has been completed, a milestone that was celebrated Wednesday by mayors from across the Sunshine State.

A 170-mile stretch of rail now connects Miami to Orlando as Brightline is gearing up to run 16 daily round trips between Miami and Orlando starting later this year.

