SEBRING — The groundbreaking ceremony for the Florida Medal of Honor Memorial was held Tuesday afternoon near the Highlands County Government Center in downtown Sebring.
Along with local government officials and members of the Medal of Honor Memorial committee, State Representative Kaylee Tuck was in attendance as a continued supporter of the project and to handle a groundbreaking shovel with Sebring Mayor John Shoop, County Commission Chairman Chris Campbell and others.
Florida Medal of Honor Committee Chairman and retired Army Lt. Col. Mike Borders said he was really honored to be chairman of the organization.
“Today we take another step. This is a big step to making this long-held dream a reality,” he said. “It has been years and years since they first put some markers at the County Health Department.”
That planned location for the memorial did not come to pass due to it being a habitat for gopher tortoises.
“Our real goal with this project is to education our nation’s youth and some of our older folks too, which we have plenty of in Highlands County, on the price of freedom,” Borders said. Of the millions of men and women who have worn our nation’s uniform, only about 3,500 were recipients of the medal of honor.
Of those 3,500, 24 were Floridians and those are the people being honored with this project, he said. One of them is a hometown hero, Tommy McGuire.
“As we move forward, we will honor them and educate our youth,” Borders said. “These guys went above and beyond the call of duty.”
Borders said this project is through friends at the Department of Education, noting that Tuck got a state appropriation of $250,000 for the project. It’s not enough money, but its $250,000.
The first check for $62,500 just came in and was handed to Borders as he was speaking at the podium.
Borders said he appreciated the individuals and businesses that have made donations to the project.
Soon after the first of the year everything will be torn down on a portion of the property, but many of the bricks from the Girl Scout House will be saved, he said.
Tuck said, “The price of freedom can never be paid back, but it is an honor and a privilege to part of honoring it.”
The project timeline shows that on March 25, 2023 the Star Monument is completed with a partial opening.
On March 25, 2024 the museum opens with full-site ribbon cutting ceremony.
For more information and to donate in support of the project go online to: www.flmohm.org.