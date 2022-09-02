Tropical Storm Danielle forms in the Atlantic
MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Danielle formed Thursday in the Atlantic and is expected to become the first hurricane of an unusually quiet storm season.
But the storm is not currently a threat to any land.
The storm’s maximum sustained winds were near 40 mph (65 kph). Additional strengthening is forecast and the storm is expected to become a hurricane in two days or so, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.
The storm is centered about 960 miles (1,545 kilometers) west of the Azores and is moving east near 2 mph (4 kph). The hurricane center said the storm is expected to meander in the Atlantic over the next few days.
The tropical storm comes amid what had been a calm hurricane season. It is the first time since 1941 that the Atlantic has gone from July 3 to the end of August with no named storm, Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach had told The Associated Press earlier.
3 teen vandals cause $100,000 in damages at Florida schoolPALATKA, Fla. (AP) — A trio of teens broke windows, damaged toilets and backed-up sinks in acts of vandalism that caused $100,000 in damages to a Florida middle school, authorities said.
The three 14-year-olds caused extensive damage on Sunday to most buildings at Jenkins Middle School in Palatka, Florida, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office. Palatka is about 65 miles south of Jacksonville.
The school has been closed for repairs.
The teens discharged 17 fire extinguishers and broke security cameras, but not before the cameras recorded the destruction, including an image of one of the suspects who was identified later by a school resource deputy at Palatka Junior-Senior High School.
The juveniles were charged with first-degree felony burglary with more than $1,000 in damages, third-degree felony criminal mischief and third-degree preventing or obstructing extinguishment of a fire by interfering with the fire extinguishers, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.
State tax collections top projectionsTALLAHASSEE (NSF) — Florida’s general-revenue tax collections came in nearly 20% higher than anticipated in July. A report issued Wednesday by state economists said general revenue was $516.1 million more than projected. Sales taxes are the biggest part of general revenue.
Inflation played a key role in driving up sales-tax collections in July, as it boosts shelf prices and, as a result, tax money.
“The immediate response to inflation is an increase in sales tax collections that reflects the higher prices,” the report said. “Persistent inflation conditions, however, ultimately suppress collections as consumers begin to spend more money on non-taxable necessities like food and health care.”
The report said prices for food eaten at home increased by 13.1% in June, contributing to the largest 12-month percentage increase since the period that ended in May 1979. Economists also warned about relatively low consumer savings. The personal-savings rate stood at 5% for June and July. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the rate in the 2018-2019 fiscal year stood at 7.9%. The rate ballooned to 33.7% in April 2020 as people cut back on spending and started to draw federal stimulus checks.
In all, the state collected $3.327 billion in general revenue in July, up from the projection of $2.811 billion. The July collections were compared to projections made by economists in January.
A panel of economists known as the Revenue Estimating Conference updated projections this month. The panel bumped up projected general revenue for the current 2022-2023 fiscal year and the 2023-2024 year by about $5.3 billion.
The 2022-2023 fiscal year started July 1. The increased projections, however, came with concerns about an economic “downshift” this fiscal year and an anticipated slowdown in the housing market. General revenue is closely watched because it plays a key role in funding programs such as education, health care and prisons.