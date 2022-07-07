Study shows contaminants in oystersMIAMI (NSF) —With a new state law addressing the clean-up of chemical compounds that have been widely used by industries, a Florida International University study says the substances have been found in oysters in Biscayne Bay, the Marco Island area and Tampa Bay. The issue involves compounds known as perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, which have been used in a wide range of consumer products and such things as firefighting foams. The chemicals do not break down in the environment and can accumulate in fish and wildlife, according to a state House analysis.
The study by the Florida International University Institute of Environment said the compounds and another contaminant known as phthalate esters were detected in each of 156 oysters sampled from Biscayne Bay, Marco Island and Tampa Bay. In a news release Wednesday, the university said the contaminants can pose human health risks and that the highest levels were found in oysters from Biscayne Bay.
“I wanted to look into what we’re eating and if it might be contaminating us,” Leila Lemos, the study’s lead author, said in a prepared statement. “These findings are definitely a red flag, especially for areas like Biscayne Bay.”
During this year’s legislative session, lawmakers passed a bill (HB 1475) that includes requiring the Florida Department of Environmental Protection to adopt statewide cleanup target levels for perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances in drinking water, groundwater and soil if the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency does not finalize standards by Jan. 1, 2025. Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the bill last month.
Punitive damages tossed out in tobacco caseTALLAHASSEE (NSF) — In a win for R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co., a state appeals court Wednesday rejected a $6 million punitive-damages award in a case involving a smoking-related illness. A three-judge panel of the 1st District Court of Appeal said a Gadsden County judge gave improper jury instructions about punitive damages.
Richard and Margaret Harris filed the lawsuit against R.J. Reynolds, with the case continuing as a wrongful-death claim after Richard Harris died in 2016, according to Wednesday’s ruling. The lawsuit was one of thousands of cases filed against tobacco companies after a 2006 Florida Supreme Court decision established critical findings about issues such as the dangers of smoking and misrepresentation by cigarette makers. Those lawsuits are known as “Engle progeny” cases. A jury awarded $4 million in compensatory damages and $6 million in punitive damages to Harris’ estate.
But Wednesday’s ruling said the circuit judge improperly instructed the jury that it could consider the Engle findings when deciding whether to award punitive damages.
“There simply is no way to determine whether the jury based its punitive entitlement determination solely on independent evidence of R.J. Reynolds’ conduct or whether it relied in part on the Engle findings,” said the ruling, written by Judge Rachel Nordby and joined by Judges Joseph Lewis and Robert Long. “The trial court affirmatively instructed the jury that it could consider the findings for purposes of punitive damages.”
Ex-Sen. Latvala reaches ethics settlementTALLAHASSEE (NSF) — Clearwater Republican Jack Latvala, who resigned from the Florida Senate in 2017 after sexual-harassment allegations, has reached a proposed settlement involving related ethics accusations. Latvala agreed to the proposed settlement Tuesday with Elizabeth Miller, advocate for the Florida Commission on Ethics. If the ethics commission signs off, Latvala could face a public censure and reprimand, with the matter forwarded to the Senate for further action.
In what is known as a joint stipulation and recommended order, Latvala admitted to using “poor judgment” in a consensual two-decade relationship with a female lobbyist, which “may have constituted a technical violation” of state law. The agreement said there is “no evidence that this affected his official actions in any way.” The settlement would lead to dismissal of other allegations, “as the evidence does not warrant moving forward.”
Latvala resigned from the Senate after the release of a special master report into allegations he had sexually harassed a Senate aide. Latvala, who was Senate budget chairman at the time, denied wrongdoing but admitted he had an extramarital affair with a former lobbyist, whose testimony prompted the special master to recommend a probe into whether Latvala had broken state laws by promising legislative favors in exchange for sex.
The report also found probable cause to support allegations that Latvala groped the Senate aide and engaged in a pattern of making unwelcome remarks about women’s bodies.
In July 2018, the Leon County state attorney’s office announced there was insufficient evidence to pursue criminal charges related to whether Latvala promised legislative favors. The settlement Tuesday said it is unlikely evidence could establish clear and convincing proof that Latvala’s behavior violated state law.
“Respondent (Latvala) enters into this joint stipulation with the understanding of the seriousness of the violation and gives his assurance that this proceeding has affected the manner in which he conducts himself as a public official in a positive way,” the agreement said.