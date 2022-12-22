DeSantis names three to appeals courtTALLAHASSEE — Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday appointed a Hillsborough County circuit judge and two Orlando-area circuit judges to seats on the new 6th District Court of Appeal. DeSantis tapped Hillsborough County Circuit Judge Jared Smith and Judges Jonathan Mize and Keith White of the 9th Judicial Circuit, which covers Orange and Osceola counties.

The Legislature this year approved a plan (HB 7027) that added the 6th District Court of Appeal and revised the jurisdictions of the 1st District Court of Appeal, the 2nd District Court of Appeal and the 5th District Court of Appeal. The changes will take effect Jan. 1, with DeSantis appointing judges to fill vacant positions amid the shuffling of the courts.

