Guilty: Huffing driver reached 100 mph; crash killed family
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A young man who killed a family in a high-speed crash after ingesting household dust cleaner has been convicted of vehicular homicide.
Jurors found Paul Streater, now 25, guilty of four counts of vehicular homicide in the 2018 crash, which killed a family visiting Florida from Mexico and Argentina.
Prosecutors said Streater, who was in rehabilitation for drug abuse at the time, was on a “euphoric” high from huffing a can of household dust cleaner and traveling at speeds reaching 100 mph (161 kph) when he crashed into the family’s minivan in Delray Beach.
Assistant State Attorney Storm Tropea said Streater faces up to 40 years in prison in the deaths of Jorge Raschiotto, 50, his sister Veronica Raschiotto, 42, and her two children, Diego, 8, and Mia, 6. Jorge Raschiotto specialized in adult education as a professor at Argentina’s National University of Lomas de Zamora. He and Veronica, from Mexico, were visiting their sister Silvina in Florida.
The jury acquitted Streater on felony counts of DUI manslaughter and driving under the influence, the Palm Beach Post reported.
Defense attorney Samuel Halpern told jurors that the chemical found in Streater’s bloodstream was inadvertently ingested due to the car having been cleaned and detailed that day. He also argued that a “catastrophic” malfunction caused Streater’s vehicle to accelerate and left him unable to stop.
Circuit Judge Jeffrey Gillen revoked Streater’s bond and will sentence him on Dec. 20. His attorney said they will appeal.
Pension system funded at 83.4%TALLAHASSEE (NSF) — Florida’s pension system is 83.4% funded to meet its projected future obligations, according to a new state report. As of July 1, preliminary numbers showed the pension system had what is known as an “unfunded actuarial liability” of $35.6 billion, according to a report by the state’s Florida Retirement System Actuarial Assumption Conference. It said the “system’s funded status remains essentially the same as the 2021 final valuation at 83.4%.”
After strong investment returns in the 2020-2021 fiscal year, the report said investment returns were hurt during the 2021-2022 year by issues such as inflation, the war in Ukraine and global supply-chain shortages. The Legislature this year put money into the system to address the unfunded actuarial liability.
“This action and continued full funding of the recommended UAL (unfunded actuarial liability) rate, as committed to by the Legislature, will result — all else being equal — in the gradual increase of the funded ratio over time,” the report said. “Further, the contribution rates should remain stable so long as contributions are made as recommended and actual experience mirrors projections. Nonetheless, many factors affect these calculations and can cause the contribution rates to increase or decrease. Most importantly, investment returns have been and will continue to be a relatively volatile factor. If actual investment results are lower than assumed, they could significantly impact the UAL and future contribution rates.”