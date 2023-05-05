Man apparently hit by train dies
OKEECHOBEE — In the late evening of May 2, the Okeechobee Fire Rescue responded to a medical call for service of a man bleeding from the head near the railroad tracks at the 700 block of NE 14th Ave.
Rescue personnel discovered the male with severe head trauma consistent with being struck by a train. Despite attempting aid, the victim was deceased. Fire rescue called for law enforcement to investigate.
The case is considered an active investigation by detectives; for information that may seem helpful about this case, please notify Detective Wenrick at 863-763-3117 or 1-800-357-9868, referencing OCSO Case # 23S10723.
KidCare expansion heading to DeSantis
TALLAHASSEE (NSF) — The Florida Senate on Thursday unanimously approved a plan to expand eligibility for the KidCare subsidized health-insurance program, readying the issue to go to Gov. Ron DeSantis. The Senate vote came after the House unanimously passed the bill (HB 121) last month.
Senate sponsor Alexis Calatayud, R-Miami, said the bill would help low-income families “continue the climb to upward mobility” while ensuring that children receive health coverage.
Under KidCare, families who do not qualify for Medicaid can pay $15 or $20 a month in premiums to insure children. Subsidized coverage is available to families with incomes up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level, or about $60,000 for a family of four, according to a House staff analysis. The bill would increase that threshold to 300% of the federal poverty level.
The proposed expansion comes as many families will be dropped in the coming months from Medicaid because of the end of a “public health emergency” that the federal government declared in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic began. As part of the emergency, Washington agreed to pick up more of the tab for Medicaid, which is jointly funded by states and the federal government. In exchange for the extra money, states had to agree that they wouldn’t drop people from the Medicaid rolls during the emergency.
The KidCare program also receives federal funding as part of what is known as the Children’s Health Insurance Program.
