Forecast: Chance of tornadoes, severe storms in Gulf states
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A cold front forecast to move across the Gulf Coast will bring an enhanced threat of severe storms and tornadoes to communities from Louisiana to Florida.
The greatest potential for severe weather Tuesday into early Wednesday will stretch across an area populated by more than 4.5 million people across four Southern states, according to the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center.
That includes New Orleans and Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Gulfport, Mississippi; Mobile, Alabama; and a portion of the western Florida panhandle.
The weather service says there will be a chance of damaging wind gusts and a few strong tornadoes.
The latest storm threat comes less than two weeks after tornadoes killed nine people and left a trail of destruction across at least 28 counties in Alabama and Georgia.
396 Haitian migrants detained on 50-foot boat near Bahamas
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard has detained a boat carrying 396 Haitian migrants near the Bahamas in one of the biggest human smuggling incidents in the region, Bahamian officials said.
The migrants were detained close to the far-flung Cay Sal island located between Florida and Cuba, immigration officials in the Bahamas said in a statement Sunday.
They said the migrants will be processed on the Bahamian island of Inagua and later repatriated.
Nicole Groll, a U.S. Coast Guard spokeswoman, told The Associated Press on Monday that the interdiction happened Saturday afternoon and involved a 50-foot boat.
“It was grossly overloaded and very much unsafe,” she said.
No further details were immediately available.
Thousands of Haitians are fleeing a spike in gang violence and deepening political instability in a country that currently has no democratically elected institutions.
Many travel to the Bahamas and other nearby islands in hopes of eventually reaching Florida. The voyages are often deadly, with migrants crowding into makeshift vessels that have capsized in recent months.
The exodus comes as the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden recently announced that it would start turning back Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans at the Texas border who arrive illegally. The administration is now offering humanitarian parole for 30,000 people a month from those countries if they secure a financial sponsor, apply online and pay their airfare.
Gas prices up 15 cents in week
TALLAHASSEE (NSF) — Gasoline prices in Florida leaped an average of 15 cents in the past week as global demand for fuel has increased. The AAA auto club reported Monday that Florida motorists were paying an average of $3.41 a gallon for regular unleaded gas, up from $3.26 a week earlier and from $2.99 a month earlier.
While the nation’s crude-oil and gasoline inventories increased during the past two weeks, higher prices are tied, in part, to investors hoping that the end of China’s zero-COVID policy will boost economic growth and oil demand. AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said prices depend on the global oil market.
“Florida drivers might be surprised to hear that China is having a direct impact on what they pay at the pump,” Jenkins said in a prepared statement. “During the past two weeks, oil prices have made strong gains on the belief that fuel demand will ramp up as China reopens its economy. China is the largest oil importer in the world, and since oil is a globally traded commodity, global fluctuations in supply and demand have a direct effect (on) local prices – just as they always have.”
Patrick De Haan, GasBuddy head of petroleum analysis, tweeted Friday that motorists should expect “further increases as we head toward spring, with $4/gal possible.”
Florida’s average price is up from $3.23 a year ago, which was before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. That invasion continues to affect fuel prices.