Construction lawsuit changes signed

TALLAHASSEE (NSF) — Gov. Ron DeSantis late Thursday signed a bill that will shorten the time for residents to file lawsuits about construction defects in their homes. The House and Senate last month passed the bill (SB 360), which deals with a series of issues, including lawsuits about “latent” construction defects — essentially defects that can remain hidden from homeowners for years — and what is known in the legal world as a “statute of repose.”

Recommended for you