Construction lawsuit changes signed
TALLAHASSEE (NSF) — Gov. Ron DeSantis late Thursday signed a bill that will shorten the time for residents to file lawsuits about construction defects in their homes. The House and Senate last month passed the bill (SB 360), which deals with a series of issues, including lawsuits about “latent” construction defects — essentially defects that can remain hidden from homeowners for years — and what is known in the legal world as a “statute of repose.”
The bill, in part, will shorten the statute of repose for filing lawsuits about latent construction defects from 10 years to seven years.
Gillum trial set to start Monday
TALLAHASSEE (NSF) — Former Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum is scheduled to stand trial starting Monday on a series of criminal charges. A document filed Thursday after U.S. District Judge Allen Winsor held a pre-trial hearing said jury selection will start Monday and that attorneys should be prepared to give opening arguments. It also indicated the trial could last three weeks.
Gilum, a former Tallahassee mayor, and a longtime adviser, Sharon Lettman-Hicks, were indicted last year on charges including wire fraud. The charges came after a lengthy federal investigation into corruption in city government and included allegations that political contributions were diverted to Gillum’s personal use.
What is known as a “superseding” indictment was issued Tuesday. But the document filed Thursday said that filing did not lead to a request for a continuance and that the trial will “proceed as scheduled.”
Gillum narrowly lost the 2018 gubernatorial race to Republican Ron DeSantis.
House backs death penalty in child rapes
TALLAHASSEE (NSF) — The Florida House late Thursday passed a bill that seeks to allow the death penalty for people who commit sexual batteries on children under age 12. The House voted 95-14 to approve the measure (HB 1297), sponsored by Rep. Jessica Baker, R-Jacksonville.
The Senate is scheduled to take up its version of the bill (SB 1342) on Tuesday.
The proposal comes after longstanding U.S. Supreme Court and Florida Supreme Court rulings that have said it is unconstitutional to execute defendants in rape cases, including a 2008 U.S. Supreme Court decision in a Louisiana case. But Baker said she hopes the bill will prompt the U.S. Supreme Court to reconsider the issue and determine that defendants can be executed for raping children.
“The rape of a child is a deliberate, methodical act,” she said. “”It doesn’t happen accidentally.”
But Rep. Mike Gottlieb, a Davie Democrat who is a criminal-defense attorney, questioned passing a bill that conflicts with legal precedents.
House passes KidCare expansion
TALLAHASSEE (NSF) — The Florida House on Thursday unanimously passed a bill that would expand eligibility for the KidCare subsidized health-insurance program. Sponsor Robin Bartleman, D-Weston, said the bill (HB 121) would provide “relief” to working families.
“This is the best thing we can do for working families in Florida right now,” Bartleman said.
The Senate Health and Human Services Appropriations Committee on Wednesday approved its version of the bill (SB 246), filed by Sen. Alexis Calatayud, R-Miami.
Under KidCare, families who do not qualify for Medicaid can pay $15 or $20 a month in premiums to insure children. Subsidized coverage is available to families with incomes up to 200% of the federal poverty level, or about $60,000 for a family of four, according to a House staff analysis. The bills would increase that threshold to 300% of the federal poverty level.
The proposed expansion comes as many families will be dropped in the coming months from Medicaid because of the end of a “public health emergency” that the federal government declared in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic began.
As part of the emergency, Washington agreed to pick up more of the tab for Medicaid, which is jointly funded by states and the federal government. In exchange for the extra money, states had to agree that they wouldn’t drop people from the Medicaid rolls during the emergency. The KidCare program also receives federal funding as part of what is known as the Children’s Health Insurance Program.
Senators take aim at ‘ESG’
TALLAHASSEE (NSF) — A proposal that would prevent consideration of “environmental, social and governance” standards in investing government money is headed to the full Senate. The Republican-controlled Senate Fiscal Policy Committee on Thursday voted along party lines to approve a bill (SB 302) that would expand a directive issued last year by Gov. Ron DeSantis and members of the state Cabinet. That directive required investment decisions in the Florida Retirement System Defined Benefit Plan to prioritize the highest returns without consideration of the standards known as “ESG.”
The proposal would prevent fund managers from considering issues such as climate change and social diversity when deciding how to invest money. Senate bill sponsor Erin Grall, R-Vero Beach, said state and local-government investment decisions would have to be based “solely on pecuniary factors” and said ESG is a “component” of the marketplace.
“I think that there are ESG-specific bonds. It’s clearly a consideration that our rating agencies have been using,” Grall said. “(It’s) not necessarily affecting the ratings as much as it may in the future. But when your three major credit-rating agencies are considering ESG policies, I would say that it is considerably widespread.”
Republicans across the country have criticized ESG. Grall called ESG standards “vague” and said they can be very “agenda driven.” Florida AFL-CIO lobbyist Rich Templin said the bill would hinder investment decision-making by prohibiting consideration of global changes.
“This is going to be a disaster,” Templin said. “We are now injecting an ideological political decision, as opposed to just what makes the most money. Right now, it’s just what makes the most money.”
Sen. Lori Berman, D-Boca Raton, questioned why the state would want to cut itself off from companies like BlackRock, which she said has made “tremendous returns” through investments using ESG standards. In December, state Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis announced that Florida would pull $2 billion from BlackRock, the largest asset-management firm in the world, due to ESG practices.
The House on March 24 voted 80-31 to pass an identical bill (HB 3), a priority of House Speaker Paul Renner, R-Palm Coast.