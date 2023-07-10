Court revives disability case against water parkTALLAHASSEE (NSF) — A federal appeals court Friday cleared the way for a lawsuit filed by a man who was barred from a ride at an Orlando water park because he has only one hand. A three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals vacated a summary judgment in favor of the Volcano Bay water park at the Universal Orlando Resort and sent the case back to district court. Dylan Campbell filed a lawsuit alleging a violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act after he was prevented from riding the Krakatau Aqua Coaster in 2019. Friday’s ruling likened the ride to a “waterslide version of a roller coaster.”
Campbell was born with only one hand, and the park required people to have two hands to ride the Aqua Coaster. Universal argued that it was complying with state law, but the appeals court said that “does not relieve Universal of its obligation” to follow the Americans with Disabilities Act.
“Congress passed a sweeping law to prohibit discrimination unless discrimination is ‘necessary,’” said the 30-page ruling, written by Judge Robin Rosenbaum and joined by Judges Elizabeth Branch and Andrew Brasher. “If compliance with state law were ‘necessary,’ then any state could unilaterally nullify the ADA by enacting a state law requiring discrimination. That can’t be right.”
The ruling also said that if “federal law requires Universal to allow Campbell to ride, and state law forbids it, then Universal must let Campbell ride.”
Universal’s position stemmed from a state law that requires amusement parks to meet minimum safety standards for rides, according to the ruling. As part of that, park operators are required to comply with criteria set by ride manufacturers. In the case of the Aqua Coaster, the manufacturer said riders needed two hands. But the ruling said the ADA “prohibits imposing a discriminatory eligibility criterion unless the criterion is ‘necessary.’” It said Universal will have to show at the lower court that “refusing to permit Campbell to ride the Aqua Coaster is otherwise ‘necessary,’ as the ADA contemplates, or it must allow him to ride.”
Arguments set in bar accident caseTALLAHASSEE (NSF) — The Florida Supreme Court on Friday said it will hear arguments Sept. 7 in a case involving catastrophic injuries suffered by an 18-year-old woman after two Tallahassee bars served underage drinkers. The court said last year it would take up the case but did not schedule arguments until Friday.
The guardian for Jacquelyn Faircloth went to the Supreme Court after a panel of the 1st District Court of Appeal rejected a $28.6 million judgment in the case. Faircloth was injured when she was hit by a pickup truck in 2014 while crossing a street about 2 a.m., according to court records.
The driver of the truck, 20-year-old Devon Dwyer, had been drinking at Potbelly’s, a bar near the Florida State University campus, while Faircloth had been drinking at another establishment, Cantina 101. Faircloth’s guardian filed a lawsuit against owners of both businesses, alleging that they illegally served alcohol to underage people and caused the accident. A circuit judge issued a default judgment against Cantina 101 for failing to respond and later entered a $28.6 million judgment jointly and severally against the bars, which meant both could be legally responsible for paying all the damages. But in an appeal, the owners of Potbelly’s argued, in part, that the circuit judge had improperly rejected what is known as a “comparative fault” defense, which could lead to determining a share of fault — and potentially reducing Potbelly’s liability. The appeals-court panel agreed saying the case involved a question of negligence, which would allow for comparative fault.