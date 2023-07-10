Court revives disability case against water parkTALLAHASSEE (NSF) — A federal appeals court Friday cleared the way for a lawsuit filed by a man who was barred from a ride at an Orlando water park because he has only one hand. A three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals vacated a summary judgment in favor of the Volcano Bay water park at the Universal Orlando Resort and sent the case back to district court. Dylan Campbell filed a lawsuit alleging a violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act after he was prevented from riding the Krakatau Aqua Coaster in 2019. Friday’s ruling likened the ride to a “waterslide version of a roller coaster.”

Campbell was born with only one hand, and the park required people to have two hands to ride the Aqua Coaster. Universal argued that it was complying with state law, but the appeals court said that “does not relieve Universal of its obligation” to follow the Americans with Disabilities Act.

