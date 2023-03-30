Polk County has first confirmed case of rabies in 2023BARTOW — The first case of rabies in 2023 has been confirmed in Polk County.
On March 22, a family dog in the Meadowbrook Boulevard area of Winter Haven was found with a live bat in its mouth. The family contacted PCSO Animal Control, and an officer took possession of the bat. Its carcass was sent to Tampa for testing.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control Section received the test results from the state laboratory in Tampa on Tuesday, which showed the bat was positive for the deadly virus.
The dog was not injured by the bat, and has been vaccinated.
“Fortunately, this dog was current on its rabies vaccination, but it will have to be quarantined to make sure it is not infected. Remember, if a wild mammal is acting aggressive or appears sick, stay away from it and contact Animal Control immediately,” said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.
Polston to become Citizens general counselTALLAHASSEE (NSF) — As he prepares to step down from the Florida Supreme Court, Justice Ricky Polston was named Wednesday as general counsel of the state-backed Citizens Property Insurance Corp. Polston, whose resignation from the court will take effect Friday, is slated to start next week as Citizens’ top legal officer.
“It is just a perfect, perfect fit,” Citizens President and CEO Tim Cerio said Wednesday as the Citizens Board of Governors approved the appointment.
Polston, 67, announced March 20 that he would leave the court after 14 years. Cerio, a former Citizens general counsel, said Polston practiced law in the insurance field and has taught insurance law at the Florida State University law school.
Senate panel targets ‘ESG’TALLAHASSEE (NSF) — The Senate on Wednesday started to move forward with a priority of House Speaker Paul Renner to prevent consideration of “environmental, social and governance” standards in investing government money. The Republican-controlled Senate Banking and Insurance Committee voted along party lines to approve a proposal (SB 302) that would expand on a directive issued last year by Gov. Ron DeSantis and members of the state Cabinet that required investment decisions in the Florida Retirement System Defined Benefit Plan to prioritize the highest returns without consideration of the standards known as “ESG.”
The bill, sponsored by Sen. Erin Grall, R-Vero Beach, would require state and local-government investment decisions to be based “solely on pecuniary factors” and would prevent “sacrificing investment return or undertaking additional investment risk to promote any non-pecuniary factor.” It would prevent fund managers from considering issues such as climate change and social diversity when deciding how to invest money.
Sen. Bobby Powell, D-West Palm Beach, called the proposal “anti-free market” and questioned the ESG definition.
“There’s a number of reasons that give me pause with regard to this legislation,” Powell said. “Overwhelmingly, the idea of freedom being redefined with a number of restrictions is problematic for me.”
The House approved a similar proposal (HB 3) last week.