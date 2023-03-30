Polk County has first confirmed case of rabies in 2023BARTOW — The first case of rabies in 2023 has been confirmed in Polk County.

On March 22, a family dog in the Meadowbrook Boulevard area of Winter Haven was found with a live bat in its mouth. The family contacted PCSO Animal Control, and an officer took possession of the bat. Its carcass was sent to Tampa for testing.

