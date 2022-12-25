Lawmakers schedule two days of meetings
TALLAHASSEE — Florida lawmakers plan to hold two days of committee meetings during the first week of January as they prepare for the 2023 legislative session, according to schedules posted online.
Lawmakers schedule two days of meetings
TALLAHASSEE — Florida lawmakers plan to hold two days of committee meetings during the first week of January as they prepare for the 2023 legislative session, according to schedules posted online.
The Senate and House will hold numerous committee and subcommittee meetings on Jan. 4 and Jan. 5. That will follow Jan. 3 inauguration ceremonies at the Capitol as Gov. Ron DeSantis starts his second term.
The Senate has posted details for its meetings, including a Jan. 4 presentation by state Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie to the Senate Select Committee on Resiliency. The House schedule lists times and locations of meetings but does not provide details of what will be discussed.
Arguments set in teen’s ATV death
TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Supreme Court on Wednesday scheduled arguments Feb. 9 in the DUI manslaughter conviction of a Clay County man whose son was killed when their all-terrain vehicle was struck by a truck on a rural road. Thomas Frank Clark went to the Supreme Court last year after the 1st District Court of Appeal upheld his conviction in the December 2015 accident that killed his son, Kameron, 17.
Clark was riding the ATV with his son on the back when it tipped into a ditch, according to court documents. Clark was able to get the ATV upright in the road and sat on it with his son while trying to start the vehicle. The truck then struck them, injuring Clark and killing Kameron, who had Down syndrome.
A test at a hospital showed Clark had a blood-alcohol level that exceeded the legal limit, and he was subsequently convicted of DUI manslaughter.
Clark has argued, in part, that insufficient evidence existed to show that he was in control of the ATV at the time of the accident or that his operation of the vehicle caused his son’s death. Also, he has argued that a circuit judge and the 1st District Court of Appeal improperly denied what is known as a “downward departure” from his sentence of 10 years and five months in prison.
Clark, now 58, is an inmate at Putnam Correctional Institution, according to information on the Florida Department of Corrections website.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.