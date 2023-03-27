Senate takes aim at credit card companiesTALLAHASSEE — The Florida Senate on Thursday passed a measure that seeks to prevent credit-card companies from using a code that could help track firearm and ammunition sales. The Republican-controlled Senate voted 27-11 along almost-straight party lines to approve the bill (SB 214), sponsored by Sen. Danny Burgess, R-Zephyrhills. Sen. Darryl Rouson, D-St. Petersburg, crossed party lines to vote for the bill.

The issue deals with the potential that credit-card companies could use a separate “merchant category code” for sales at firearms businesses. Similar four-digit codes are already used to separate purchases and collect data from places such as grocery stores, gas stations, restaurants and bookstores.

