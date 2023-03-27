Senate takes aim at credit card companiesTALLAHASSEE — The Florida Senate on Thursday passed a measure that seeks to prevent credit-card companies from using a code that could help track firearm and ammunition sales. The Republican-controlled Senate voted 27-11 along almost-straight party lines to approve the bill (SB 214), sponsored by Sen. Danny Burgess, R-Zephyrhills. Sen. Darryl Rouson, D-St. Petersburg, crossed party lines to vote for the bill.
The issue deals with the potential that credit-card companies could use a separate “merchant category code” for sales at firearms businesses. Similar four-digit codes are already used to separate purchases and collect data from places such as grocery stores, gas stations, restaurants and bookstores.
“This bill is needed to protect consumers’ privacy and firearms rights and prevent the creation of a quasi-backdoor gun owners’ registry in Florida,” Burgess said. But Sen. Victor Torres, an Orlando Democrat who is a retired New York transit-police detective, said it is important for law enforcement to be able to trace information about the purchases of guns and ammunition used in crimes. “When you have a paper trail, you have substance as to who got this and where they got this,” Torres said.
A House version of the bill (HB 221) has been approved by two subcommittees.
Construction lawsuit changes clear houseTALLAHASSEE — The Florida House on Friday passed a bill that would shorten the time for residents to file lawsuits about construction defects in their homes. The House voted 89-8 to approve the bill (SB 360). The Senate also passed the bill last week, but the House made a change Thursday that will send the measure back to the Senate.
The bill deals with a series of issues, including lawsuits about “latent” construction defects — essentially defects that can remain hidden from homeowners for years — and what is known in the legal world as a “statute of repose.” The bill, in part, would shorten the statute of repose for filing lawsuits about latent construction defects from 10 years to seven years.
House sponsor John Snyder, R-Stuart, said the bill is part of trying to address the state’s affordable-housing problems, as builders face high insurance costs because of litigation.
“What we’re trying to do is send real relief to the folks that are trying to address the (housing) supply issue in our state,” Snyder said. “We know it’s a market issue.” But Rep. Ashley Gantt, a Miami Democrat who voted against the bill, said the bill could prevent homeowners from filing lawsuits for latent construction defects.
“It will not give consumers enough time … for the defect to manifest itself and then for them to then seek recourse in the courts for being made whole,” Gantt said.