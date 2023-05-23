Florida man loses arm after gator attack behind bar
PORT CHARLOTTE (AP) — A man in Florida lost his arm after being attacked by an alligator behind a bar, according to wildlife authorities.
The 23-year-old man was attacked early Sunday behind a bar in Port Charlotte, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
The man had been a patron at Banditos Bar, which is located next to a pond. Another bar patron, Manny Hidalgo, told The Daily Sun that he heard the man screaming from the pond area and went outside looking for him in the early morning darkness.
“He was yelling and swimming toward the shoreline,” Hidalgo said. “I ran and dragged him up onto the sand. I was scared to get close to the water because it was dark out.”
The man was taken by helicopter to Gulf Coast Hospital in Fort Myers, where his arm was amputated, said Todd Dunn, a spokesman for Charlotte County Fire and EMS.
A nuisance alligator trapper removed the 10.5-foot alligator from the property, according to wildlife officials.
Sharks bite two fishermen in Florida Keys in separate incidents
SUMMERLAND KEY (AP) — Two fishermen have been bitten by sharks in separate incidents less than 36 hours apart in the Florida Keys, officials said.
Last Thursday, a 20-year-old Miami-Dade County man was bitten in the leg while spearfishing with two other people off Marathon, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
A medical helicopter landed on the Seven Mile Bridge to pick up the man, who was brought to shore by a private boat, the report said. He was taken to Jackson South Medical Center in Miami, and his condition was not available.
On Saturday afternoon, a shark bit a 35-year-old fisherman on the foot after he had reeled it in while fishing off a dock in Summerland Key. The shark was on the dock when it bit the man, the release said.
The man was also taken by a trauma helicopter to a hospital in Miami. His condition not known, the statement said.
Summerland Key is about 20 miles from Key West. Marathon is about 50 miles north of Key West.
No further details were provided.
Space station welcomes 2 Saudi visitors
CAPE CANAVERAL (AP) — The International Space Station rolled out the welcome mat Monday for two Saudi visitors, including the kingdom’s first female astronaut.
SpaceX’s chartered flight arrived at the orbiting lab less than 16 hours after blasting off from Florida. The four guests will spend just over a week there, before returning to Earth in their capsule.
The 270-mile-high (430-kilometer-high) docking puts the space station population at 11, representing not only Saudi Arabia and the U.S., but the United Arab Emirates and Russia.
“This shows how space brings everyone together,” said Saudi Arabia’s first female astronaut, Rayyanah Barnawi, a stem cell researcher. “I’m going to live this experience to the max.”
Saudi fighter pilot Ali al-Qarni dedicated the visit to everyone back home. “This mission is not just for me and Rayyanah. This mission is also for the people with ambition and dreams.”
The Saudi government is picking up the multimillion-dollar tab for both of them.
John Shoffner, a Knoxville, Tennessee, businessman who started a sports car racing team, is paying his own way. Retired NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson is their chaperone. She now works for Axiom Space, the Houston company that organized the 10-day trip, its second to the space station.
The company cited ticket prices of $55 million each for last year’s private trip by three businessmen, but won’t say how much the latest seats cost.
Only one other Saudi has flown before in space, a prince who rode on NASA’s shuttle Discovery in 1985.