Oversight board opposes ‘Marsy’s Law’ for police
TALLAHASSEE (NSF) — A Miami police-oversight board Wednesday urged the Florida Supreme Court to reject arguments that a 2018 constitutional amendment known as “Marsy’s Law” applies to law-enforcement officers. The Civilian Investigative Panel, which probes police misconduct in Miami, filed a friend-of-the-court brief in a Supreme Court case that has revealed divisions among law-enforcement agencies.
Marsy’s Law included a series of protections for crime victims, and the case involves two Tallahassee police officers who invoked the law to prevent their identities from being released after use-of-force shooting incidents in which they were threatened. The officers argued they were victims in the incidents.
The 1st District Court of Appeal last year agreed with the officers, leading the city of Tallahassee to take the case to the Supreme Court.
In the brief Wednesday, lawyers for the Miami police-oversight panel wrote that the appeals court “failed to interpret key provisions of Marsy’s Law in context” and that the ruling should be overturned.
“Allowing police officers, whose sworn duty as public servants is to investigate and respond to crimes, to don the robe of ‘victim’ under Marsy’s Law and prevent the public from learning of their involvement in incidents occurring while performing public duties, upends the constitutional provision,” the brief said. “It also utterly defeats any transparency and potentially renders civilian oversight a nullity.”
Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri and Volusia County Sheriff Michael Chitwood have taken similar positions, while the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office contends Marsy’s Law should apply to law-enforcement officers. The Supreme Court has said it will decide the case but has not scheduled arguments.
Federal judges tapped in redistricting case
TALLAHASSEE (NSF) — Three federal judges have been chosen to consider a lawsuit seeking a court-drawn congressional redistricting plan for Florida. William Pryor, chief judge of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, designated U.S. District Judge Allen Winsor, U.S. District Judge M. Casey Rodgers and appellate Judge Adalberto Jordan to weigh the case.
The groups Common Cause Florida and FairDistricts Now and voters in Leon, Gadsden, Orange, Lee and Miami-Dade counties filed the lawsuit Friday, contending that a court needs to set new congressional districts. The lawsuit came as Gov. Ron DeSantis vows to veto a plan approved by the Legislature as part of the once-a-decade reapportionment process. The 25-page lawsuit points, in part, to a June deadline for candidates to qualify for congressional races.
Pryor wrote Monday that federal law requires appointment of a three-judge panel in such situations, though the panel can subsequently decide that it should not have been formed.
“The parties will have the opportunity to brief and argue all questions before the three-judge court as the court concludes is appropriate,” Pryor wrote.
Winsor was appointed to the federal bench by former President Donald Trump, while Rodgers was appointed by former President George W. Bush. Jordan was appointed to the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals by former President Barack Obama.