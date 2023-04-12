Okechobee Sherrif’s Office shuts down drug operation

OKEECHOBEE — Early Monday, members of the Okeechobee Narcotics Task Force, along with members of the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team, conducted a probable cause narcotic search warrant on the residence at 2138 N.W. 3RD Street, Okeechobee.

