Okechobee Sherrif’s Office shuts down drug operation
OKEECHOBEE — Early Monday, members of the Okeechobee Narcotics Task Force, along with members of the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team, conducted a probable cause narcotic search warrant on the residence at 2138 N.W. 3RD Street, Okeechobee.
After the home was secured, the search recovered various amounts of cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, U.S. currency, and firearms were found along with drug paraphernalia, the Sheriff’s Office reports.
Damian Deck, 24, was arrested for the sale of cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to sell, sale of marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of methamphetamine, possession of MDMA, possession of marijuana over 20 grams, and possession of marijuana under 20 grams.
Partisan school elections teed up in Senate
TALLAHASSEE (NSF) — After the House passed the idea last month, the Senate could be ready to take up a proposal aimed at holding partisan school-board elections in Florida. The Senate Rules Committee on Tuesday approved the proposal (SJR 94), positioning it to go to the full Senate.
Historically, school-board candidates ran with partisan labels, but voters in 1998 passed a constitutional amendment to shift to non-partisan races. The proposal would ask voters in 2024 to approve moving back to partisan elections. The change would need voter approval because it would amend the Constitution.
Senate sponsor Joe Gruters, a Sarasota Republican who is a former chairman of the Republican Party of Florida, said holding partisan elections would provide more “transparency” for voters because parties are already involved in school-board races. “All these races are partisan now,” Gruters said.
The Republican-controlled House on March 31 voted 79-34 along straight party lines to approve its identical version of the proposed constitutional amendment (HJR 31).
Citizens insurance nears 1.25M policies
TALLAHASSEE (NSF) — Continuing to add thousands of customers a week, the state-backed Citizens Property Insurance Corp. has neared 1.25 million policies. Citizens had 1,248,090 policies as of Friday, up from 1,239,396 a week earlier, according to data posted on its website.
Citizens President and CEO Tim Cerio said last month he expected the policy count to top 1.5 million by the end of the year.
Citizens, which was created as an insurer of last resort, has seen massive growth during the past two years as private insurers have dropped customers and raised rates because of financial problems. By comparison, Citizens had 569,868 policies on March 31, 2021, and 817,926 policies on March 31, 2022.