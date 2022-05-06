Justices urged to weigh golf course tax case
An appeals court Wednesday urged the Florida Supreme Court to resolve a dispute about whether a city-owned golf course in the Panhandle should be subject to property taxes. A divided panel of the 1st District Court of Appeal in March sided with Santa Rosa County Property Appraiser Greg Brown and said the course owned by the city of Gulf Breeze should not have received a tax exemption because of a contract with a private management company.
The ruling, which stemmed from taxes in 2016 and 2017, said the contract with IGC-Tiger Point Golf Club, LLC entitled the company to retain any profits, along with bearing the risks of financial losses.
The panel Wednesday rejected a request by the city for a rehearing before the full Tallahassee-based appeals court. But the panel called on the Supreme Court to decide whether the golf course should be subject to property taxes, a move known as certifying a question of “great public importance” to the Supreme Court.
DeSantis takes wait and see on abortion rulingGov. Ron DeSantis was noncommittal Wednesday about whether he will ask lawmakers to further restrict abortion in Florida, as the nation awaits a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that could overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion-rights decision.
A leaked draft opinion published Monday by Politico would rescind Roe v. Wade, leaving abortion decisions to states. The draft opinion was authored by Justice Samuel Alito Jr. and backed by members of the court’s conservative majority. Chief Justice John Roberts on Tuesday confirmed the document’s authenticity, but a news release accompanying Roberts’ statement said the draft “does not represent a decision” by the court or any justice’s final position.
Since the Politico report, speculation has swirled about whether Florida will limit abortion access beyond a new state law that will prohibit abortions past 15 weeks of pregnancy. DeSantis signed the measure last month, and it is set to go into effect July 1.
Asked by reporters Wednesday about whether an upcoming special legislative session could be expanded to address abortion, DeSantis appeared hesitant absent a final Supreme Court ruling.
“I would just caution people, you know, you can leak stuff out of a court, which is really unprecedented. But let’s see when you actually have something (a ruling) rendered. Because, how they negotiate these things, I don’t think any of us really know,” DeSantis said during an appearance in Clearwater. “They keep it all very secretive.”
DeSantis called a special session to start May 23 to address the state’s troubled property-insurance system. At his Clearwater appearance, the governor described tackling the insurance issue as a necessity. The governor, who went to law school at Harvard, said he expects a Supreme Court ruling on the abortion issue in the coming weeks.
“I would imagine we’d probably get something (at the) end of this month, and into June. And we will take a look at it at that time,” DeSantis said.
Three justices report net worths topping $1MAs five Florida Supreme Court justices prepare to run in merit-retention elections this year, three reported net worths topping $1 million. Chief Justice Charles Canady and Justices Ricky Polston, Jorge Labarga, John Couriel and Jamie Grosshans were required to file financial-disclosure forms before qualifying last week to appear on the November ballot.
Couriel reported the highest net worth at $5,143,060 as of March 31, according to the filings posted on the state Division of Elections website. Labarga was next at $1,758,347, followed by Polston at $1,169,461. Canady reported a net worth of $906,469, while Grosshans’ net worth was $729,442, according to the filings.
Justices Alan Lawson and Carlos Muniz will have to file annual disclosure reports this summer. Lawson has announced he is retiring from the court on Aug. 31, while Muniz is not up for a merit-retention election this year.
DeSantis signs bill on resiliency office
Gov. Ron DeSantis late Tuesday signed into law a measure that will create a resiliency office directly under his watch to address the impacts of flooding and sea-level rise on the state. The bill (HB 7053) was among 10 signed Tuesday by DeSantis after being approved during the legislative session that ended March 14.
Kate Wesner, Florida director of the American Flood Coalition, called the new Statewide Office of Resilience a “historic investment” that tackles “this challenge head-on.” During the legislative session, Democrats unsuccessfully pushed to include provisions addressing climate change that causes rising seas.
Days after he was sworn into office in January 2019, DeSantis used an executive order to create the Office of Resilience and Coastal Protection in the Department of Environmental Protection. Along with shifting the office to be more directly under DeSantis’ control, the new law will require a resilience-action plan for the state highway system, a prioritized list of resilience projects that would include costs and timelines, and a database that would identify such things as medical centers, utilities, emergency-operation centers and airports that would be threatened by rising sea levels.
The measure also expands a 2021 law that directed the Department of Environmental Protection to develop an annual statewide flooding and sea-level rise resilience plan and to create the Resilient Florida Grant Program for cities and counties. Among the other bills signed Tuesday was a measure (HB 497) that will allow Lee County voters to decide if the superintendent of schools should be appointed or elected.