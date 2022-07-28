Florida will include gun safety tips with weapons licensesTALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida will begin adding gun storage safety tips when it mails concealed weapons licenses to its residents, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried said at a news conference Wednesday.

It will encourage people to keep their guns locked, unloaded and stored in a separate place than ammunition, among other tips. The goal is to prevent accidental shootings and to keep guns out of the hands of children, said Fried, who is a gun owner.

Recommended for you