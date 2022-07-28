Florida will include gun safety tips with weapons licensesTALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida will begin adding gun storage safety tips when it mails concealed weapons licenses to its residents, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried said at a news conference Wednesday.
It will encourage people to keep their guns locked, unloaded and stored in a separate place than ammunition, among other tips. The goal is to prevent accidental shootings and to keep guns out of the hands of children, said Fried, who is a gun owner.
“We believe in increasing education about these simple safety measures will help save lives,” said Fried, a Democrat whose department oversees concealed weapons licensing.
Democratic state Rep. Dan Daley said the Republican-dominated Legislature has failed to take up gun safety measures.
“Nobody’s coming for your guns guns. I think we just want to be safe and take a step in the right direction,” said Daley, who is a gun owner.
Florida man dies in fall on steep slope in Glacier parkWEST GLACIER, Mont. (AP) — A 79-year-old Florida man has died in a fall in Glacier National Park while he was trying to scramble up an off-trail slope with a group of friends, park officials said Tuesday.
The incident happened Monday morning on Rising Wolf Mountain, several hundred feet above the Two Medicine Campground in the southeastern part of the park, spokesperson Gina Kerzman said.
The friends descended to the victim’s location, yelled down to the campground for help and called 911. National Park Service staff responded.
A search helicopter operated by Two Bear Air, which had been working to recover the bodies of two men who had died in a climbing accident several days earlier, was temporarily diverted to help with the rescue.
The helicopter transported the unconscious man to the Two Medicine Ranger Station where an air ambulance was waiting. The air ambulance crew declared the man dead, authorities said.
The man’s name and hometown were being withheld until family members could be notified.
The bodies of the two 67-year-old Montana men who died in a fall on Dusty Star Mountain in the park’s interior were also recovered Monday, Kerzman said.
Brian McKenzie Kennedy of Columbia Falls and Jack Dewayne Beard of Kalispell were expert climbers who had been summitting mountain peaks in Glacier park for decades, park officials said in releasing their names Tuesday. Both were members of the Glacier Mountaineering Society, the park said in a statement.
The men had set out for a climb on July 22 and were to return the next day. They were reported missing July 24 and their bodies were spotted from a search helicopter Monday morning.
COVID-19 inpatient total sees little changeTALLAHASSEE (NSF) — The number of Florida hospital inpatients with COVID-19 during the past week was relatively unchanged, according to data released Tuesday by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The data showed 4,458 inpatients had COVID-19, compared to 4,444 a week earlier. Also, the data showed 443 COVID-19 patients were in intensive-care units, up from 429 a week earlier. Florida has seen increased numbers of COVID-19 cases during the past few months as subvariants of the coronavirus have spread.