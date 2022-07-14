Florida woman surprised by uninvited iguana, in her toiletHOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — A Florida woman interrupted an uninvited guest in her bathroom on Saturday night.
Michelle Reynolds told WSVN that she went downstairs to make herself a snack. After putting her popcorn in the microwave she went to use the bathroom and “opened the door and did a quick turnaround because I saw this thing in there and quickly shut the door!” she said.
The thing? An iguana.
The reptile was unable to find its way out the commode so Reynolds had to enlist Harold Rondon of Iguana Lifestyles, a wildlife removal service, to rescue the little fella.
Rondon said he has removed several iguanas from South Florida properties this year already.
“This is the second one this week already,” he said.
Rondon said he removed a Mexican spiny tail iguana from Reynolds’ toilet.
Males can get up to 18 inches long, with tails that can also get up to 18 inches long, he said.
“He took up most of the toilet bowl,” Reynolds said.
Although they are not native, iguanas have become common in South Florida, WSVN reports.
It is believed that they were brought to the area as pets in the 1960s, and some may have escaped or been released.
While they are not dangerous to people, some iguanas can transmit salmonella.
Conviction upheld in immigrant smugglingTALLAHASSEE (NSF) — A federal appeals court Tuesday upheld the conviction and sentence of a man who smuggled immigrants into South Florida from the Bahamas in 2012 and 2013. Michael Stapleton was convicted on 47 counts involving the smuggling operation and sentenced to nearly 22 years in prison. He raised a series of issues in an appeal to the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, including that his constitutional right to a speedy trial had been violated.
An indictment was filed in September 2014, but Stapleton was not arrested until May 2018 after he traveled from Jamaica to Germany. The appeals court said authorities had looked at extraditing Stapleton from the Bahamas or Jamaica, but those countries would have required affidavits from 33 immigrants involved in the case — a requirement that would have been difficult to meet. Authorities ultimately extradited him from Germany, where the requirements were easier.
A three-judge panel of the appeals court upheld a district judge’s rejection of Stapleton’s arguments about his right to a speedy trial.
“The district court didn’t clearly err in finding that the government acted ‘reasonably and diligently’ in attempting to secure Stapleton’s extradition to the United States; the reason for the delay wasn’t bad faith or negligence,” said Tuesday’s 22-page ruling, written by Judge Kevin Newsom and joined by Judges Stanley Marcus and Virginia Covington.
State finalizes Panhandle land dealTALLAHASSEE (NSF) — Florida has closed on a $9.47 million deal to buy just over 3,600 acres that will be part of a state wildlife corridor in Santa Rosa County. The Florida Department of Environmental Protection announced Tuesday it finalized the acquisition, which will link Blackwater River State Forest and state-owned conservation lands buffering Whiting Field Naval Air Station.
Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet – Attorney General Ashley Moody, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis – approved spending the money to buy the land on May 29. The purchase is expected to be offset by $2.9 million from the federal Forest Legacy Program and another $1.8 million from the private Knobloch Family Foundation, according to state paperwork when the Cabinet approved the project.
A Department of Environmental Protection news release said the acquisition will expand hiking, fishing and camping opportunities while helping to restore a native longleaf pine forest, which should provide additional habitat for threatened and endangered species, including the red-cockaded woodpecker, Eastern indigo snake, Florida black bear and gopher tortoise.
“Longleaf pine forests are one of the most threatened and ecologically diverse ecosystems in the world, and the protection of this additional acreage will protect critical habitat and allow Santa Rosa County residents and visitors opportunities for recreational access,” Doug Hattaway, senior project manager for Trust for Public Land, said in a prepared statement.