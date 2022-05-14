Police pepper spray Florida students to break up fight
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Three Florida middle school students were taken to a hospital after police used pepper spray to break up a fight, authorities said.
Three other students at Howell Watkins Middle School in Palm Beach Gardens were taken into custody following the Wednesday afternoon incident, the Palm Beach County School District said.
This was at least the second time school district police have used the nontoxic spray to break up fights this year. In March, they used it to break up an altercation at Royal Palm Beach High School, the Palm Beach Post reported.
The spray irritates the eyes and even can cause temporary blindness.
Watkins Principal Presley Charles said in a statement to parents that school police responded to an incident in which several students became aggressive with each other.
The pepper spray was used to disperse the students involved as other students came to see what was happening, he said.
No further explanation of the incident was offered.
Charles told parents that the three students were treated at a hospital and the three believed to have been involved in the altercation face possible discipline under the Student Code of Conduct.
Bill targeting protests outside homes teed up
TALLAHASSEE (NSF) — A measure intended to prevent picketing and protests outside people’s homes was among eight bills forwarded to Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday. Meanwhile, DeSantis signed 13 bills, including a measure that will more broadly cloak information about people and businesses involved with state executions and the drugs used for lethal injection.
The protest bill (HB 1571), which was approved by lawmakers in March, would make it illegal to protest outside a person’s home “with the intent to harass or disturb that person in his or her dwelling.”
The Legislature formally sent the bill to DeSantis on Thursday as Republicans have accused the White House and Democrats of backing abortion-rights protests outside the homes of U.S. Supreme Court justices following the leak of a draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade. Under the state bill, people could face second-degree misdemeanor charges for violations. Law-enforcement officers would have to tell protesters to leave before arrests could be made.
The public-records exemption (HB 873) bill signed by DeSantis will obscure the identities of anyone involved in “administering, compounding, dispensing, distributing, maintaining, manufacturing, ordering, preparing, prescribing, providing, purchasing or supplying drugs, chemicals, supplies or equipment” needed to carry out executions. The state had already provided an exemption for information about people such as executioners and the prescribers of drugs for lethal injections.
Department of Corrections officials argued the additional secrecy is needed so they can continue executing Death Row inmates by lethal injection, as drug manufacturers and distributors refuse to allow their pharmaceuticals to be used in putting people to death.
DeSantis signs records expungement bill
TALLAHASSEE (NSF) — After the measure received unanimous approval in the House and Senate, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday signed a bill that will expand minors’ ability to have arrest records expunged if they have completed diversion programs. Under current law, minors who have completed diversion programs can be granted records expunctions for misdemeanor offenses.
The bill (HB 195), which will take effect July 1, will expand that to felony offenses, except for forcible felonies and felonies that involve the manufacture, sale, purchase, transport, possession or use of firearms. Delvin Davis, regional policy analyst for criminal justice reform at the SPLC Action Fund, called the measure “common sense” legislation.
“It serves no purpose to have children go into adulthood with a criminal record,” Davis said in a prepared statement Thursday. “Numerous studies have shown that a child’s brain is still developing throughout their mid-20’s. They can learn and grow and become rehabilitated. Under this legislation, children can get their records expunged if prosecutors choose to place them in a diversion program instead of the criminal justice system. Records are expunged upon successful completion of the program.”