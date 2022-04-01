Law confirmed as USF president
TALLAHASSEE (NSF) — Members of the state university system’s Board of Governors on Wednesday confirmed Rhea Law’s appointment as the University of South Florida’s eighth president. The USF Board of Trustees last week selected Law for the job, after she served as the school’s interim leader for about eight months.
USF trustees Chairman Will Weatherford praised Law as the right person for the job and apologized to Law for a conversation they had at the outset of the school’s search process.
“The agreement that she and I had was that I had asked her not to apply for the permanent position,” Weatherford said, recalling that Law told him at the time that she had “no desire” to take the job on a permanent basis.
Law, an attorney who is a graduate and former trustee of USF, told the Board of Governors that she had a change of heart after the initial conversation with Weatherford.
“Some people have asked me why I changed my mind,” Law said. “I will tell you that the reason is that there’s so much promise, there’s so much opportunity right here for the University of South Florida.”
Weatherford described Law’s passion for the school as what set her apart from other candidates.
“You can’t replace passion. When someone loves an organization or an institution, the way that they lead it is very different than someone who’s doing it for a paycheck or for a job,” Weatherford, a former state House speaker, said.
DeSantis dismissed from redistricting case
TALLAHASSEE (NSF) — Gov. Ron DeSantis and legislative leaders have been dismissed as defendants in a lawsuit that argues a federal court should redraw Florida’s congressional districts. Attorneys for the plaintiffs filed notices Wednesday that said they were dismissing DeSantis and the legislative leaders, leaving Secretary of State Laurel Lee as the defendant in the case.
U.S. District Judge Allen Winsor issued an order Thursday recognizing the dismissals.
The groups Common Cause Florida and FairDistricts Now and five voters filed the lawsuit March 11 after DeSantis said he would veto a congressional redistricting plan passed by the Legislature. The lawsuit argued that an impasse between DeSantis and lawmakers jeopardized the chances of reaching agreement on a map — and that judges should step in to make sure revamped districts are set before this year’s elections. DeSantis vetoed the legislative plan Tuesday and called a special session from April 19-22 to approve a map as part of the once-a-decade reapportionment process.
The notices filed Wednesday did not detail reasons for dismissing DeSantis and the legislative leaders. Attorneys for the legislative leaders had filed a motion Tuesday seeking such a dismissal.
Lawmakers named in the case were Senate President Wilton Simpson, R-Trilby; House Speaker Chris Sprowls, R-Palm Harbor; Senate Reapportionment Chairman Ray Rodrigues, R-Estero; Sen. Jennifer Bradley, a Fleming Island Republican who chairs the Senate Select Subcommittee on Congressional Reapportionment; House Redistricting Chairman Tom Leek, R-Ormond Beach; and Rep. Tyler Sirois, a Merritt Island Republican who chairs the House Congressional Redistricting Subcommittee.
Space Florida backs ‘Project Oz’ at CapeTALLAHASSEE (NSF) — The Space Florida Board of Directors directed staff members Thursday to move forward on plans with an unidentified company expected to bring 500 jobs to the former Shuttle Landing Facility at Cape Canaveral. In a conference call, the board backed staff work on a term sheet with the company dubbed “Project Oz,” which would build at the Launch and Landing Facility.
The state-backed Space Florida manages the facility through a 30-year property agreement with NASA. The term sheet includes issues related to financing.
Howard Haug, Space Florida’s executive vice president, treasurer and chief investment officer, said the term sheet was needed so the company could “begin preparation of definitive agreements in order to meet its contract delivery requirements.” Haug said the company is expected to spend $250 million on its landing facility project and anticipates employing 500 people by 2025.