PCSO arrests Federal Corrections officer
BARTOW (PCSO) — An officer at the Federal Correctional Complex in Coleman (Sumter County), Florida was arrested at his Lakeland residence by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office during a domestic violence investigation.
Casey Lester, 33, was booked-in at the Polk County Jail and charged with battery-domestic violence and tampering with a victim.
“As an officer at a federal correctional facility, Mr. Lester should know better. He will be held responsible for his actions,” according to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.
A deputy responded to the residence on Saturday, July 30, at about 6:35 a.m., regarding a reported battery.
According to the arrest affidavit, the victim stated that there was an argument about Lester coming home drunk and when the victim attempted to call 911, Lester grabbed the victim’s hand to prevent the 911 call from being made.
Lester has since been released from the jail on Pre-Trial Release.
Florida to get transportation resilience moneyTALLAHASSEE (NSF) — Florida will get $70 million this fiscal year to address the effects of climate change on transportation infrastructure and evacuation routes as part of a new federal program. In all, the program could send $364 million to the state for such projects over five years.
The Federal Highway Administration on Friday announced the funding, as it outlined the $7.3 billion Promoting Resilient Operations for Transformative, Efficient, and Cost-Saving Transportation, or PROTECT, program. Money for the program is coming from a federal infrastructure law signed by President Joe Biden in November.
In a news release, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said the program is designed to “help communities protect their transportation infrastructure from extreme weather and improve routes that first responders and firefighters need during disasters.”
The money can be used for highway and transit projects, bicycle and pedestrian projects and port facilities that help improve evacuations or disaster relief.
Arguments slated in beach closure fightTALLAHASSEE (NSF) — A federal appeals court will hear arguments in November in a battle about a decision by Walton County to close beaches during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued a notice Wednesday that said it will hear arguments during the week of Nov. 14 in Montgomery, Ala. The notice did not give an exact date.
The case involves allegations that the county violated beachfront homeowners’ constitutional rights by preventing them from using privately owned portions of the sand during efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. In part, the homeowners contend that the county’s decision was an improper “taking” of property and that they should receive compensation.
Walton County is asking the appeals court to uphold a decision last year by U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle, who said a temporary ordinance that kept people off the county’s beaches in April 2020 was not a taking of property. The lawsuit focuses on people being unable to use areas of the beach that they own, rather than on beaches being closed to the general public.
Under Florida law, privately owned beach property generally extends to a point known as the mean high-water line.