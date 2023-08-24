GOP voter edge tops 568,000TALLAHASSEE (NSF) — The Republican Party of Florida continued in July to expand its lead in registered voters. Data posted Tuesday on the state Division of Elections website showed the GOP with 5,244,138 registered voters as of July 31, while the Florida Democratic Party had 4,676,087. That 568,051-voter lead compared to a 541,798-voter advantage at the end of June and a 496,150-voter edge at the end of May.
The new data showed the state had 3,861,950 voters registered without party affiliations as of July 31 and 292,355 voters registered with third parties.
Democrats historically held a registration edge in the state, but Republicans overtook them in 2021 and have steadily expanded the lead. Republicans hold all statewide offices, a majority in Florida’s congressional delegation and supermajorities in the Florida House and Senate.
Gilzean leaves ethics commissionTALLAHASSEE (NSF) — Glen Gilzean stepped down Tuesday as chairman of the Florida Commission on Ethics, while maintaining his $400,0000-a-year job as administrator of a revamped special district that includes Walt Disney World properties. In a letter to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office, Gilzean said after reviewing the matter with legal counsel, “prudence dictates that I discontinue serving in one of the two positions. Therefore, I respectfully tender my resignation from the Florida Commission on Ethics, effective immediately.”
Last week, commission lawyer Steve Zuilkowski wrote it would be “inconsistent” with state law for Gilzean to maintain his position as administrator of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District while serving on the commission. Gilzean had requested an opinion on holding the dual positions through the June 2024 end of his term on the commission.
Gilzean was first appointed to an unpaid seat on the commission in 2019 and was reappointed by DeSantis in 2022. In May, Gilzean was appointed as administrator of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District. The move came after lawmakers and DeSantis replaced the former Reedy Creek Improvement District with the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District.
The former Reedy Creek district was created in the 1960s and was closely tied to Disney. But it was replaced after DeSantis and Disney clashed about the company’s opposition to a 2022 law that restricts instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in Florida schools.
The Ethics Commission next meets on Sept. 8. Former Senate President Don Gaetz has been vice chairman of the commission.
Citizens Insurance tops 1.37M policiesTALLAHASSEE (NSF) — The state’s Citizens Property Insurance Corp. added more than 7,700 policies last week, as its total climbed above 1.37 million policies, according to information posted Tuesday on its website. Citizens had 1,371,324 policies as of Friday, up from 1,363,606 a week earlier and 1,353,786 policies two weeks earlier.
Citizens President and CEO Tim Cerio has said the policy count could reach 1.7 million by the end of the year. Citizens, which was created as an insurer of last resort, has seen massive growth over the past three years as private insurers have shed policies and raised rates because of financial problems.
As an illustration of the growth, Citizens had 486,773 policies on July 31, 2020; 661,150 policies on July 31, 2021; and 994,456 policies on July 31, 2022.