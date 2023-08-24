GOP voter edge tops 568,000TALLAHASSEE (NSF) — The Republican Party of Florida continued in July to expand its lead in registered voters. Data posted Tuesday on the state Division of Elections website showed the GOP with 5,244,138 registered voters as of July 31, while the Florida Democratic Party had 4,676,087. That 568,051-voter lead compared to a 541,798-voter advantage at the end of June and a 496,150-voter edge at the end of May.

The new data showed the state had 3,861,950 voters registered without party affiliations as of July 31 and 292,355 voters registered with third parties.

