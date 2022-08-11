TALLAHASSEE — State Attorney General Ashley Moody and other Republican politicians from across the country urged an appeals court this week to uphold a Florida federal judge’s ruling that blocked a mask requirement on airplanes and in other transportation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moody’s office, taking the lead in a brief filed by officials from 23 states, described the mask requirement as “overreach” by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

