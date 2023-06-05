APTOPIX Florida Beach Shooting

A police officer shines his flashlight downward as he pauses on Hollywood Beach while investigating a shooting Monday, May 29, in Hollywood, Fla. Multiple people were injured Monday evening when gunfire erupted along the beach boardwalk.

 MIKE STOCKER/SOUTH FLORIDA SUN-SENTINEL via AP

HOLLYWOOD (AP) — Police in Florida arrested one man Saturday and announced arrest warrants for two others believed to be the gunmen who opened fire along a crowded beachside promenade on Memorial Day, wounding nine people.

The Hollywood Police Department said authorities arrested Jordan Burton and are searching for Ariel Cardahn Paul and Lionel JeanCharles Jr.

Recommended for you